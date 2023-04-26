News you can trust since 1925
Businesses set to mark Deaf Awareness Week in Doncaster with visit from TV celebrity chef

A celebrity chef and a legal executive are on the menu for a special business breakfast to mark Deaf Awareness Week (1-7 May) in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

Deaf celebrity Punk Chef, Scott Garthwaite, an ambassador for Doncaster Deaf Trust will be putting on a demonstration for guests at the business breakfast, on May 3, and

Carrie Clewes, an associate chartered legal executive in discrimination from Ringrose Law will share details of what the BSL Act will mean for businesses.

Throughout the week children, pupils, students, and staff managed Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Communication

Deaf celebrity Punk Chef, Scott GarthwaiteDeaf celebrity Punk Chef, Scott Garthwaite
Specialist College Doncaster, Dickson House Children’s Home and Aspire to Be Employability Services, will be celebrating by sharing videos and

BSL tips.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of the Trust, said: “It will be a great opportunity for businesses to learn more about the BSL Act and what it means to their business, to hear from deaf people and to gain awareness skills in one session.”

To register visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-business-breakfast-for-deaf-awareness-week-tickets-569653738667?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Deaf Trust