Businesses called on to help sponsor huge annual children's singing event in Doncaster

Every year, darts – Doncaster’s participatory arts charity - and Doncaster Music Service collaboratively run large-scale singing events for Doncaster’s children and young people.

The two non-profit organisations are joint lead partners for Doncaster Music Hub, whose aim is to provide high quality music making opportunities that are accessible for all children and young people across the borough.

Sing out is a massed singing event giving mainstream primary school pupils the opportunity to perform together alongside a live rock band at The Dome in Doncaster.

Can you help out at this year's event?

In 2022, over 700 children from 25 primary schools collaborated with professional musicians to create and perform their own compositions based around a chosen theme.

Sing + Sign sees Doncaster’s Special Schools come together to sing original songs that the pupils have created in school, alongside using Makaton to encourage understanding and communication for everyone involved in the event.

Following the success of previous years’ events, organisers want to raise the profile and quality of the performances yet further by providing the children with event T-shirts to complete the experience, making them feel part of something special, and very different to what they do in school.

In taking part, the children are able to work with professional musicians, performing the songs they wrote, with a live band and professional lighting, on a professional stage. These events are about opportunity and aspiration, giving children the chance to take part in something professional, unique and inspiring.

A spokesman said: “Doncaster Music Hub is asking for local businesses to get involved through sponsoring the 880 t-shirts needed for the event.

"In exchange, sponsors will have their logo printed on the t-shirts, alongside press announcements, and dedicated social media content.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Doncaster businesses to show their support for children and young people in the local area, attracting new clients and boosting reputation, whilst giving back to the community.”