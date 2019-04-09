Boxer Tommy Coyle to give speech at Scunthorpe college

British professional boxer, Tommy Coyle is visiting North Lindsey College to give an inspirational talk to current students.

The event is being held on Tuesday April 30 in conjunction with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner from 1pm to 4pm in the College’s Events Centre.

Supported by the team leading the Humberside Against Knife Crime tour, the event aims to inspire young people in the local community through the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity as well as advising of the impact of carrying knives and getting involved with the wrong crowd.

Tommy Coyle, local British professional boxer said, “Y ou don't have to be the most talented individual in order to achieve success. If you are willing to work hard, make sacrifices and persevere when things don't go to plan, you will eventually succeed and achieve your goal.”

Recently the Home Office approved funding following a bid from the Police and Crime Commissioner to help tackle young people becoming involved in violence and crime across the Humberside Police area.

The Tommy Coyle Foundation and The Rich Foundation are partners working with the Commissioner’s office that will offer a positive impact on young people, keeping them away from crime, showing them that there is help and other options out there.

The event has been organised by Emma Buttrick, Health and Social Care Tutor at North Lindsey College.

Emma said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the College and the wider community to get involved in such a positive project that can really make a difference.”

Following the session, the College will be visited by the Tommy Coyle Foundation bus, Boxclever Bus Stops, which comes complete with a boxing training area, weights and gym equipment as well as an upstairs lounge area with Xbox's, iPads and games consoles.

As part of the event students will be able to take part interactive activities further exploring issues around positive health and wellbeing. The bus will then tour the local area offering support to adults, young people and the wider community.