Belton student proves to be top debater at Cambridge Union

A bright spark from Belton has joined an elite group of young debaters after winning a prestigious debating competition.

Emily Young, a student at Auckley’s Hill House School, is joining fellow Year 10 student, Joseph Rogerson, in the finals of the International Competition for Young Debaters.

On March 11 debaters of Auckley’s Hill House School, from Years seven to 10, took part in the regional round of the ICYD in the prestigious Cambridge Union.

The lucky and talented eggheads had the honour of debating in the same chamber as the likes of Winston Churchill, Theodore Roosevelt and the current Dalai Lama.

Hill House had a number of successful teams winning numerous debates on a range of topics from ‘This House Would Ban Social Media’ to ‘This House Would Ban the Reporting on the Private Lives of Politicians’.

Very excitingly Emily’s team went on to win comprehensively and be crowned Regional Champions. Year 10’s Emily Young, of Belton, and Joseph Rogerson now go on to compete for the international title in April.

Debating coordinator at Hill House School, Jo Chappell, praised the students for their efforts and said she was proud of them and added: “We are delighted for Joe and Emily, for them to be competing for the international title is a huge achievement. This is the second finals day that the pupils have successfully reached this academic year and shows how much progress these young pupils are making. Debating activities, like the ones we run at Hill House School, help young people develop excellent life skills that will come in particularly useful in later years.”