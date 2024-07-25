Autistic students create outdoor area for primary children in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students have helped transform wasteland into a forest school in a community project designed to hone their life skills.

Harrison College students became engineers and conservationists for the project after joining forces with Richmond Hill Primary Academy, Sprotbrough.

It is the third community project the multi award-winning Doncaster college has completed in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison College prepares students for employment and the Community Action Project seeks to bring together many of the skills they have learned, including leadership, teamwork and problem solving.

Children at Richmond Hill Primary Academy at the opening of their new outdoor learning environment.

During the week-long initiative, 20 students created an outdoor learning environment for primary school children.

They were supported by a staff team from Harrison College, along with volunteers from TCV, Lucy Smith from CAF Rail, Pippa Mell from Applaud BC and Steve Dixon. Jason Chatwin at LAC Shop Fitting helped students with project management and health and safety issues.

Ardagh Group sponsored the project, which will continue to run in the new academic year and will contribute to the students achieving their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plant director at Ardagh Group James Grant visited the project during the week. He said: “It is absolutely fantastic to see that our sponsorship and engagement with Harrison College has been so worthwhile and is promoting outdoor learning and supporting the school ethos.”

The new outdoor seating area.

Materials and resources were donated by Barratt Homes, Simplas PVC Recycling, Johnston Paints, Twisted Knot, Dudley and Sons Roofing and Walkers Nurseries.

From an overgrown unused field students created a mud kitchen, music board, pond, seating area, firepit and entrance steps.

They learned how to use tools safely and recycled materials, such as used pallets, into a mud kitchen and seating. They used their maths skills to measure and design the products to maximise materials that had been donated by Doncaster’s business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Peebles, chief commercial officer at Harrison College, said: “The annual Community Action Project is an important part of preparing our students for the world of work as they are working for a client and delivering on a clear project brief.

“None of the work would be possible without the fantastic support we received from local businesses, their response has been overwhelming positive and all the team at Harrison College thank them.”

Head of Richmond Hill Primary Academy Kelly Cousins added: “Our work with Harrison College has absolutely transformed our forest school provision. We are absolutely thrilled with the result and so appreciative.

“The students are a credit to the college. We have plans and space for more projects, so we look forward to our partnership continuing next academic year.”