Atlas Academy celebrates after receiving excellent report from Ofsted

Atlas Academy in Doncaster is rated as “good” across the board by Ofsted inspectors and is a school is where “everybody is proud of the community they have created”.

Staff and pupils at Atlas Academy in Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, are celebrating after the school received a glowing report from Ofsted inspectors, who rated the school as “good” across the board.

Atlas Academy, which was visited by inspectors from the schools watchdog in October, is rated as “Good” in all five areas assessed: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The inspectors say the school is a place where “everybody is proud of the community they have created”.

Ofsted praises Atlas Academy for its focus on reading and says adults deliver the school’s phonics programme “consistently well”.

The report notes how the school “tracks pupils’ attendance diligently” and that, as a result, the vast majority of pupils attend school regularly and on time.

The school is “relentless in its efforts to further reduce absence”, the report says.

The leadership and staff at Atlas Academy are commended for recognising the “significant challenges that many of its families face” and for working with external services to strengthen support for its families.

Staff identify the needs of pupils with SEND quickly and accurately and lessons are adapted to meet individual needs, the report says.

The inspectors are highly complimentary of the pupils at Atlas, saying they respond positively to the school’s clear rules and routines, listen carefully in class and display a positive attitude to their learning.

They are kind to one another and know that if they are worried, adults will help them, the inspectors say.

Principal of Atlas Academy, Andrew Crossley, said: “This report is fantastic recognition of the incredible work that the team does to ensure our wonderful children have every opportunity to succeed.

“We are so pleased to be rated as ‘Good’ in every category and I would like to thank the staff and pupils for all their hard work and parents and carers for all their support.

“We see firsthand the difference we make to our pupils’ lives and prospects but to have that recognised by Ofsted is very welcome indeed.”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “It is a great pleasure to read this excellent report from Ofsted and I would like to congratulate Andrew and all the staff and pupils at the school.

“As a trust, we are committed to making sure that every child receives a brilliant education and it is wonderful to see how successful Atlas Academy is at raising expectations and standards and helping our children to become resilient in the face of challenges.

“Atlas Academy, and the whole Astrea family of schools, is doing an excellent job in transforming young lives and we are very proud of all our colleagues' and children's achievements.”