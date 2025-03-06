Armthorpe Academy in Doncaster celebrates the joy of reading on World Book Day

A literacy treasure hunt and quiz, staff in costume, the launch of a new book club and podcast: World Book Day was a roaring success at Armthorpe Academy!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at Armthorpe Academy, part of Consilium Academies, marked World Book Day on Thursday, March 6, by taking part in literacy quizzes and themed English lessons, aimed at inspiring a lifelong love of reading.

Students and staff at Armthorpe Academy took part in a variety of events designed to highlight the joy of books and storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters participated in a literary treasure hunt, solving clues about famous books and characters.

Staff at Armthorpe joined in the fun by dressing up

Staff dressed up in costumes, and students had to guess the novels and characters they portrayed.

During their free time, students had fun with numerous games and quizzes in the library.

In addition, selected students took part in a digital 7 Stories Workshop and the BBC Live Lesson, while others enjoyed free reading time or explored different ways to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In form time, classes competed in a literary quiz, and English lessons featured themed activities to celebrate the day.

World Book Day was a great success at Armthorpe, with a range of activities taking place

To top it off, the school launched its new book club and podcast, giving students even more ways to dive into the world of literature.

The theme for this year’s World Book Day was “Read Your Way,” encouraging children to explore reading in their own way, making it a fun and personal experience.

Tony West, Director of English and Literacy Lead of Armthorpe Academy, said: “We had a great time celebrating World Book Day at Armthorpe, with our students thoroughly enjoying al the activities. The day was a fantastic opportunity to remind students that reading isn’t just about study, but also about imagination and adventure. We hope the day encourages them to continue exploring the joy of reading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, added: “Encouraging young people to enjoy books and reading is one of the most precious things we can do as educators. Reading opens doors to the world, helping youngsters develop a deep love of learning that will last a lifetime.”

Students took part in themed English lessons, aimed at inspiring a lifelong love of reading

World Book Day is a charity working to promote reading for pleasure and ensure every child has access to books. This year’s celebrations aimed to break down the perception that reading is a chore and instead highlighted how reading can be an enjoyable, social, and rewarding experience.

Editor's note: Thanks for sending these pictures through, keep them coming to https://www.yourworld.net/submit/