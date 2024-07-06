Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nationwide competition for apprentice decorators has been held at Doncaster College.

The UK’s largest trade body for the sector, the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), held its Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition at the college, with 18 entrants travelling from across the country to take part.

Participants are challenged to replicate a complex design in wallpaper, which tests their measuring, planning and application skills over a gruelling six hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of the PDA Management Board, Stuart Yates and Glen Galbraith, Painting and Decorating Tutor and Assessor judged the contest.

The apprentices.

PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie attended the competition event at Doncaster. He said: “The level of accuracy required to scale up a design, measure it out, precisely cut and pattern-match and then apply – sometimes using specialist techniques – is phenomenal.

“To undertake a complex piece of papering, under competition conditions and with a six-hour time limit does put the pressure on, so all credit goes to the apprentices who returned an excellent standard of work on the day.

“The feedback we get from apprentices is that they really value this experience – which is sponsored by Brewers Decorator Centres - and for those who go on to win, it’s considered a very real asset as they embark on a career in colour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners in Junior and Senior categories will be announced at the PDA’s annual Networking Event and Gala Dinner which will take place in October in Liverpool.

The PDA is Britain’s largest trade body dedicated to the sector and celebrates its 130th anniversary this year.

The Association represents painting and decorating businesses of all types from sole traders through to large scale national contractors employing hundreds of operatives.

With a proud history and a long-standing legacy of promoting high standards and best practice, the PDA requires its members to be insured and appropriately trained as well as committing to a Code of Conduct that includes providing quality work at a reasonable price.