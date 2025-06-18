Apprentice paperhanger contest comes to Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
The Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year 2025 will take place in Doncaster this month.

Doncaster College and University Centre will host the event, in which Junior and Senior apprentices will have just six hours to recreate a complex wallpaper design, requiring pinpoint precision on pattern-matching, careful cutting and perfect pasting.

Keen apprentices from across the UK will travel to Doncaster for the one-day competition, which is designed to test their stamina, professionalism and skill.

Winners will be announced at the PDA Networking Gala Dinner in the autumn.

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie (right) with apprentices at the 2024 competition event.placeholder image
PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Doncaster College and University Centre for our nationwide Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition, which is sponsored by Brewers Decorator Centres.

“Apprentices who take part really value this experience as part of their ‘career in colour’ journey, and the competition events also open up additional opportunities further down the line.

“It’s fantastic to see the work on display and observe the skills apprentices put into practice during the course of the day.”

The competition takes place at Doncaster College and University Centre on Tuesday 24 June.

For more about the PDA visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk

