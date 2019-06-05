Another successful year for Doncaster Junior School's Cross Country

The annual Doncaster and District Primary Schools Cross Country saw another successful event, with plenty of supporters cheering on the young runners as they tackled the mile-long course.

The event, held at Hill House School in Auckley, remains a popular event in the cross country calendar, with pupils from across the region giving their all for their school! Nine schools from across the Doncaster region took part, with Under 9 boys and girls and Under 11 boys and girls running for Hill House Junior School, Tickhill Estfeld, Armthorpe’s Southfield Primary, Bessacarr Primary, Copley Junior School, Saltersgate Junior School, Woodlands Primary School, and Kirk Sandall Junior School.

Under 11 boys get going

Each school was represented by four runners per race, with the winners for each category being decided by totalling the positions of the top three runners from each school.

Tickhill Estfeld came away as overall winners for the Under 9 boys category with Bessacarr also enjoying victory in the overall Under 11 girls category. The big winners on the day, however, were Hill House School who were victorious in the Under 9 girls and Under 11 boys, securing them the trophy for overall winners on the day. It was a hard fought contest though, with Saltersgate not far behind after impressive runs in all four categories.

Event organiser and Head of Boys’ Games at Hill House Games, Chris Keyworth, said, “I am always

amazed by the talent shown at the Doncaster Primary Schools Cross Country, however, this year the

Under 11s winner for Kirk Sandall Juniors

children seemed to have really stepped it up a gear and there were fantastic performances from every school.

Thank you to everybody who came along to support and a huge well done to all of the runners, keep up the good work”.

Under 11 girls top five