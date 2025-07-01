Anglo-Saxon history inspires teacher in new kid’s adventure book

Fans of thrilling adventures, mystical beings, and courageous young heroes have reason to celebrate: ‘Doorway to the Sunset’, the sequel to the popular middle grade fantasy novel ‘Taking Wing’, releases on July 4 from Crowvus.

Written by primary teacher Clemency Crow, this second instalment in the Feather Down series continues the journey of Freya, a brave and clever 12-year-old who must confront new challenges and unlock deeper secrets of an ancient world.

While the second in the series, “Doorway to the Sunset” works well as a standalone novel.

Clemency grew up in Crowle and Barrow-on-Humber and was inspired by the county’s rich history with the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of Lindsey, which became part of Northumbria in the 7th century.

Anglo-Saxon history inspires teacher Clemency Crow in new kid’s adventure book.

‘Doorway to the Sunset’ expands the series’ magical universe with rich world-building, and edge-of-your-seat action that will keep readers aged 10+ turning pages late into the night.

With new allies, stronger enemies, and a quest that tests friendship and courage, this sequel raises the stakes for familiar characters.

“I love heaps of danger in stories,” says Clemency Crow. “This book is for everyone who daydreams in class about adventures and magic, every kid who’s ever dreamed of finding a secret world, or wielding a bit of magic.”

‘Doorway to the Sunset’ will be available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats from Amazon. Perfect for fans of Rick Riordan, Alan Garner and G. P. Taylor, this is a must-read for fantasy lovers and adventure-seekers everywhere.