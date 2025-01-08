An 18-month-old child genius in Doncaster in surpassing all milestones - reciting the alphabet, counting and speaking in two languages and

18-month-old Zeest.

Parents all face challenges watching their children grow up. It can be hard, but rewarding, tiring but pleasureable, all at the same time as you watch them meet their milestones.

The first eye contact, smile, spoken word, steps taken are all catalogued and shared with the family but imagine if your child surpassed the ‘normal’ expectations. Imagine if their achievements went above and beyond?

Well one Doncaster family have a daughter who’s blowing the expected away, meet 18-month-old Zeest Binte Ashan.

Zeest was born in Sheffield but is growing up in Doncaster.

Zeest with her parents.

It appears that her developmental milestones are impressively advanced for her age, earning praise from medical professionals.

Her parents contacted the Free Press to share how their approach to parenting has supported her extraordinary achievements, in the hope it can inspire other families in the community.

Her father Ashan said: “To give you some context, most children typically reach milestones such as counting to 10, naming shapes and colours, or reciting the alphabet between the ages of 2.5 and 4.

"In contrast, Zeest has already surpassed these milestones at just 18 months. By 15 months, she was already reciting the entire alphabet, and now, at 18 months, she can fill in missing letters and numbers when prompted.

"She counts from 1 to 20, recognises eight colors, and identifies shapes – including a hexagon, which she affectionately calls “Hexaba”.

“Her ophthalmologist and other medical professionals have been astounded by her early cognitive development, which further highlights the significance of her achievements.

"Beyond her cognitive milestones, Zeest shows early signs of creativity, such as renaming her “forehead” as a “twohead”, demonstrating her ability to recognise patterns and relationships.”

He continued: “Socially, Zeest is a delight, greeting people with waves, blowing kisses, and engaging in playful interactions like “bro-fisting”. She also greets others in two languages, showcasing her early linguistic skills and social intelligence.

“This story is a celebration not just of Zeest’s milestones but also of the nurturing environment in our home and in the vacinity (such as play areas and outdoors) that supports early childhood development.

“My wife and I have been working to create an enriching environment that balances communication, physical activity, and thoughtful use of technology. This has played a significant role in Zeest’s growth and development.

“We believe this story could resonate deeply with families in Doncaster, offering inspiration to those interested in fostering their children’s potential.”