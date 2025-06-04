Amazon and Armthorpe Academy Create Inspiring Outdoor Learning Space for Students

Students at Armthorpe Academy, part of Consilium Academies, are now enjoying a safe, calm, and welcoming new outdoor space designed to support both their learning and wellbeing. Thanks to an incredible collaboration with Amazon, a once-overgrown and underused quad area has been transformed into a vibrant, student-centred environment.

At the heart of this project is the goal of creating a peaceful, inclusive space where students can feel relaxed, inspired, and connected to nature. The new area features a sensory garden to promote mindfulness and calm, a vegetable growing zone for hands-on learning, and two stylish pergolas that serve as dedicated outdoor classrooms and quiet seating areas.

The transformation was made possible by the dedication of the school’s site team, who worked tirelessly to clear overgrown vegetation, renovate the school’s pond, and install a brand-new gravel path to improve accessibility for all students. Their commitment has helped shape a space where young people feel valued and supported.

A key feature of the project is a specially preserved area left untouched to create a biodiverse habitat for local wildlife, including newts. This area will support student learning around ecology and environmental stewardship, reinforcing the Academy’s commitment to sustainability and outdoor education.

Garden at Armthorpe Academy

Amazon’s generosity has been central to bringing this vision to life. Their donations included garden tools, a wide variety of seeds, and key building materials. In a further show of support, Amazon is also donating two living walls, vertical gardens that will help improve air quality, boost the space’s visual appeal, and provide students with more opportunities to explore environmental topics in a hands-on way.

“This project is all about the students,” said David Bisley, Headteacher at Armthorpe Academy. “We’ve created a space where they can learn, reflect, and grow - emotionally, socially, and academically. We’re so thankful to Amazon and our incredible site team for making it a reality.”

The school community is proud of what has been achieved and looks forward to continuing its partnership with Amazon on future projects that support student wellbeing and create meaningful opportunities for learning and growth.