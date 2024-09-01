Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of the new term starting across South Yorkshire, police are encouraging parents of children who are returning to school, to share some general crime prevention advice.

Many children will be making their way to school either using public transport, walking or riding a bike, and so officers are sharing some simple top tips on how they can keep their personal possessions safe from those who may be seeking to take them.

Detective Chief Inspector, Thomas Woodward, force lead for robbery, said: "Unfortunately, there are some people out there who may be looking to take advantage of the times when schools start and finish, using the larger crowds to slip away without being noticed.

"We know a new school term can be an exciting time, and so we want to make sure when children head back to school, they are prepared with simple yet easy steps they can take to become less of a target to thieves and to keep their belongings, like mobile phones and wallets, safe."

Advice for parents to share with their children ahead of the return of schools.

When you are out and about, make sure your mobile phone, or any devices, like laptops and tablets, you have are safely away in your bag when not in use instead of in your back pocket or carrying it in your hand.

Ensure any purse or wallets are secured in your bag, with your bag zipped closed.

Never leave your belongings unattended, even for a short period of time. If you do need to leave them, ask a trusted person to take care of them for you until you return.

