Academy trust invests thousands of pounds to improve buildings at Doncaster school

Astrea Academy Trust has invested thousands of pounds to refurbish buildings at Woodfields in Doncaster, giving students access to bigger, brighter and better classrooms.

In a £200k+ investment, Woodfields has seen its old humanities building, which was dilapidated, refurbished into a block where students benefit from bigger and brighter classrooms.

Prior to the works, the building was not fit-for-purpose; it was cold and damp and had become an area to store disused furniture. The boiler was faulty, leading to alarms going off at weekends.

Prior to the investment by Astrea, some of the buildings were not fit-for-purpose

Now this transformed space will give the academy’s Performing Arts Department a suite of IT rooms, performance spaces and practice rooms and the Humanities Department will gain warmer and more modern classrooms for their lessons.

The toilets in the block have also been renovated, offering the students more up-to-date facilities.

Astrea is also investing a further £150k+ for the renovation of a small block of outdated changing rooms with narrow corridors in the Balby Academy of Sport area at Woodfields.

This area will be turned into three large classrooms and some support areas for some of the trust's more vulnerable children, who attend Astrea’s Step Out provision.

The refurbishment works mean students at Woodfields have access to modern facilities

Woodfields is home to Step Out, a programme which offers extra support for young people in the trust's secondary schools who are struggling in mainstream classes.

The new building will help educate students in Key Stage 4 and will offer a core suite of academic qualifications.

David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said: “We are delighted with the improvements to our school infrastructure, which is made possible by us being a part of the Astrea family of schools.

“Offering a safe and pleasant physical environment for our students is incredibly important as we continue to improve young people’s achievements and outcomes.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to be investing in the infrastructure of our academies and are committed to providing an atmosphere where all our people can learn and thrive.

“Our investment in the buildings at Woodfields is very much a part of this and we look forward to seeing how the finished works will transform young lives.”