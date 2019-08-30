Now his mum disabled mum Alice Whitehouse is calling on bosses at Doncaster Council to sort out the issue before it wrecks his chances of passing the high profile exams which he should be sitting next summer.

Adam’s problems started when he began to get into trouble for poor behaviour at McAuley School, where he and mum Alice admit he was ‘naughty and disruptive’, leading to him being excluded.

That led to him being transferred to Hayfield School in Auckley for a 12 months trial – but he did not stay at the school, and Alice said that was because of remarks he made about staff there.

But she said his behaviour had massively improved during his time at Hayfield and he was disappointed not to be able to stay.

He was then permanently excluded from McAuley.

At that point, she said Doncaster Council allocated him a place at XP, the free school based at Middle Bank – but she says that when she rang the school she was told there was no place for him.

He has received nine hours a week tuition at the family home in Cantley – but has not been to school now since February and Alice is calling on the local authority to take action to get Adam the place in school she believes he needs. He is a year away from sitting his GCSEs.

She said: “I’m at home in a wheelchair with a neurological disorder, and I’m struggling as it is. I’m having to keep Adam occupied and educated as well.

“I feel that Doncaster Council should be pushing to get him his place in school. We appealed against the decision by Hayfield but it was turned down.

His behaviour was much better when he was at Hayfield – we had emails from the police reflecting that.”

“I can’t get legal aid to go to court – I don’t know what to do.”

Adam, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) said: “I’ve got aspirations to be an orthopedic surgeon, but it’s all going out of the window.”

Riana Nelson, director of learning opportunities and skills at Doncaster Council, said: “Although we cannot discuss the details surrounding individual cases, we are currently working with both the family and the schools in question to try and resolve this situation.”