A levels joy as Doncaster pupils hit top grades

The list of success stories seen today will see a number of the borough’s youngsters heading to the country’s elite universities of Oxford and Cambridge, and some will be heading off to start medicine courses.

Among those celebrating were students at the borough's newest sixth form, the New College Doncaster site at Auckley, which takes pupils from all over the borough.

The results at the college included in four A* grades for 18-year-old Henry Wilson, who is now heading to Warwick to study maths after setting the bar high at the new college

Principal Brendon Fletcher with pupils celebrating their grades at New College Doncaster on its first ever A Level results day

Fellow student Elizabeth Middleton achieved two A*s and an A, and is now heading for Newcastle to study biomedical science.

She said: “I feel really elated. I’d not thought about being the first students to pass their A-levels here, but the school’s been very supportive.”

President of the school executive, Przemek Szkodan, from Cantley was hoping he may go to Cambridge after securing an A* and two As.

He said: “The maths teachers gave the who class two extra hours a day teaching in the run in. It has been a lot of hard work, but its been worth it.”

Principal Brendon Fletcher was delighted with the college's first ever set of results.

In A levels, it saw a 99 per cent pass rate, with 51 per cent at A* to B grade. It also saw a 100 per cent pass rate for BTEC, with 92 per cent of those distinction grades.

He said: “We’re really pleased. It’s our first set of results, and I think it puts us firmly on the map for A levels and BTEC. I think it will compare favourably with other schools.

“It’s our first set of results, and we have been working hard to establish the school, and I think this secures that.”

At another of the borough’s more recently opened sixth forms, Ridgewood School, students achieved a pass rate of 100 per cent at A* to E, with over 20 per cent of all grades at A* and A.

Over half of all A level grades were A* to B, and over three quarters were A* to C.

In BTEC, a third of grades were distinction, the equivalent A*.

Lewis Easton, aged 18, from Scawsby, achieved three A*s and an A in his results today.

He studied maths, further maths, physics, and chemistry.

Lewis said: “It’s been really stressful, these exams have been more difficult than anyone expected.

“But it has been both challenging and fun.”

He is going to Leeds University to study mechanical engineering.

James Boocock, aged 18, achieved three As and one A* and is now off to Durham university to study Natural Sciences.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed the experience, every second of it.

“I’m definitely going to a party tonight to celebrate.”

Liz Thorpe, head of the sixth form said: “I’m terribly proud of them. They have put in an awful lot of hard work and effort.

“Grit and determination pay off as the saying goes. There is a lot of passion in these students - they have been committed every day.”

Elivia Carr is thrilled to be heading to Leeds University after getting the results she needed.

Hoying Cheung, aged 18, from Sprotbrough was thrilled this morning when she found out she would be attending King's College London to study biochemistry.

She said: “We weren’t supposed to find out until 8am this morning but at 6am I got a notification from a group chat saying the results were up.

“I was accepted to my first choice university and I’m really happy.”

Hall Cross School headteacher Simon Swain described his school’s results this year as record breaking.

A total of 20 of its students had only A* and A grades, and 20 per cent of its passes were at A*. A total of 75 per cent of passes were at A* to C.

Among the success stories was Fenja Tramsen, who passed the at A* and is now going to study biology and an American university.

Ojal Jackson, 18, of Wheatley, receiving 4 A * and is now heading to Leeds to study medicine.

Mr Swain said: “It’s has been the highest set of results we have had for attainment this year. I’m very proud of our students.”

Trinity Academy in Thorne, where 40 per cent of pupils are classed as disadvantaged, saw its average grades rise from last year, with 43 per cent of students achieving grades A* to B, and a 99 per cent pass rate overall.

One of the outstanding success stories saw Jay Green, 18, from Moorends, securing a place at one of Cambridge University with four A* and one A grade.

He will now go on to read the natural sciences at St John’s College after his grades in chemistry, physics, maths, further maths and the extended project qualification (EPQ).

Jay said he was delighted.

Other notable performers in this year’s A Level cohort at Trinity Academy include Jasmine Wood and Leon Chen.

Head Girl Jasmine, of Thorne, gained two A*s and an A securing her place to study medicine at Edinburgh.

Leon, from Moorends, will be studying applied medical science thanks to his three A grades, in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Principal Jonathan Winch said: “Congratulations to the class of 2019!

“Last year Ofsted rated Trinity’s sixth form as good; this year’s A Level students have gone one better: despite the introduction of brand new, more demanding, A Levels, results have gone up!

“Jay Green takes our best wishes with him to Cambridge - where he will prove that a Thorne and Moorends student can hold his own with the best in the world!”

Some of the borough’s smallest sixth forms also saw success.

De Warenne Academy, part of the Doncaster Collegiate Sixth Form, a partnership of five academies, had only 11 students based at the academy,

Notable successes include Curtis Critchley who achieved a Merit overall in Computer Science and Distinction, Distinction in Games Design, and Georgia Allen who achieved a Merit in Applied Science and Distinction, Distinction in Health and Social Care.

Both will begin university in September studying Games Design and Nursing respectively.

Principal, Anna Rooney said “We are delighted with everything our students have achieved this year. This is as a direct result of their hard work, determination and commitment as well as the support given to them by staff and parents. We will miss them very much and wish them every future success.”

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, in Edlington, also saw outstanding success stories.

Millie Charlton passed A* Chemistry, A* Maths and A Biology securing a place at Queens College Cambridge to read medicine. Amy Scott achieved particularly strong BTEC results; gaining distinction star, plus two further distinctions. She is now able to fulfil her ambition to become a midwife as she has secured a place at Sheffield Hallam.