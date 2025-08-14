A-Levels 2025: Praise for Doncaster students’ determination and ambition

Trinity Academy, in Thorne, is celebrating another year of remarkable achievement after every single student who applied to university secured a place at their chosen destination.

The Sixth Form students’ results revealed a cohort brimming with talent, ambition and determination. Among the top achievers were Winnie Chen, who gained straight A grades in her three A-Levels and will study medicine at University College London.

Evie Benson, who will also study medicine, at the University of Liverpool, said: “I am really happy about my results and I am looking forward to the next exciting chapter.”

Eva Walton is heading to Durham University to study foreign affairs. She said: “I am thrilled with my exam results and want to thank all the staff for their support over the last seven years.”

Top achievers at Trinity Academy, Thorne, (L-R) Evie Benson and Whinnie Chen.

The academy also celebrated vocational success, with Alex Webster achieving multiple Distinction* grades and going on to study sport and exercise science at Liverpool John Moores University.

Vuyiswa Mafokosho, bound for Lancaster University to study advertising and marketing, said: “Trinity Academy has truly pushed me to my highest potential both academically and personally. I will be forever blessed for my time spent with classmates and staff.”

Principal Vic Gibson said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this year’s results. Every single student has shown remarkable perseverance, determination and ambition. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements and the exciting next steps they are taking.”

Director of Sixth Form Lauren Gillat described the group as “an absolute pleasure to work with,” praising their academic excellence, kindness and leadership.

The academy also paid tribute to its dedicated staff and the support of parents and carers, emphasising that the success was built on teamwork, resilience and a shared commitment to excellence.