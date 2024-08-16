Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students and teachers across Doncaster have been celebrating another successful A Level results day.

At Outwood Academy Adwick, students have demonstrated two years of incredible resilience, dedication and academic excellence, achieving impressive grades across a wide range of subjects. Many students have secured places at universities of their choice, while others are embarking on exciting apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

There were highlights for the academy in forensic science where almost a third of students achieved the maximum Distinction Star grade. Excellent achievements were seen across a broad range of A-Level and vocational subject areas with a good proportion achieving the top grades.

Andy Scruby, Lead Principal at Outwood Academy Adwick, said: “It has been extremely rewarding to be able to again celebrate excellent student achievements and be a part of their personal journeys and pivotal steps towards fantastic careers and higher education. Today is an opportunity to reflect on the hard work of students and staff at the academy. This is the culmination of 7 years of strong teacher, student and family relationships and a vision to achieve beyond expectations. We look forward to seeing this cohort of students embark on their journeys into university, apprenticeships and employment and inspire further students who will follow them. ”

Nathan North, is just one of the many student success stories, achieving a Distinction Star in music performance, a Grade A in maths and a grade B in physics. Nathan will continue to pursue his passion for music after gaining a place at the prestigious Leeds Conservatoire.

Cailtlin Lloyd achieved a Distinction*, a grade A and a grade B and plans to study forensic science at the University of Lincoln. Caitlin said “I’m grateful for my opportunity to study at Outwood, I’ve had immense support through the A-Level season and cannot wait for the pay off when I go on to study forensic science in September.”

Fearne McCormack achieved a grade A and two grade B’s and will be studying history at Newcastle University.

It has also been pleasing to see the first outcomes for Year 12 students in the new T-Level qualification in health. This is a qualification which provides students with a level 3 qualification equivalent to A-Levels whilst working with industry professionals in the health sector. In its first year and as a unique qualification in our area students have really thrived and are on track for excellent academic outcomes and careers.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted for our students who have secured great destinations following completion of their Level 3 qualifications. Our post-16 students are exceptional young people, determined to secure successful futures. We have lots to celebrate and be proud of today and I wish them all the success in the world for their future lives.”

Outwood Academy Danum

Students and teachers at Outwood Academy Danum have been celebrating another successful A Level results day.

Once again, students have demonstrated two years of incredible resilience, dedication and academic excellence, achieving impressive grades across a wide range of subjects. Many students have secured places at universities of their choice, while others are embarking on exciting apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

There were highlights for the academy in Maths, where 71% of students achieved a Grade A* or A, a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Maths department. The academy also saw tremendous success in Chemistry, with 100% of pupils achieving A* - B.

Mandy Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “I’m so proud of the students and staff who have once again shown what hard work, resilience and determination can do. It’s great to see traditional A-levels do so well alongside our creative and BTEC options. To

see the vast majority of students achieve their ambitions for their future destinations is what teaching is all about. Our pupils are now well prepared to go onto the next stage of their life with the skills and qualifications to succeed.”

Masha Shestakova is just one of the many student success stories, achieving 4 A* and an A. Masha, who started at the school as a new arrival to the country, wants to study chemistry and with such exceptional grades, should have the pick of the top universities.

Masha is planning to enter the world of work in her field of chemistry to broaden her skill set before starting university studies. Mandy Crane commented: “This is a young woman who is determined to follow her goals, irrespective of any obstacles, and we couldn’t be prouder of

her.”

Another stand-out student is Alex Singh, who achieved AAA and will start studying medicine this September in Sheffield.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted for our students who have secured great destinations following completion of their Level 3 qualifications. Our post-16 students are exceptional young people, determined to secure successful futures. We have lots to celebrate and be proud of today and I wish them all the success in the world for their future lives.”

Astrea Academy Woodfields

Students and staff at Astrea Academy Woodfields, are today celebrating a set of brilliant vocational results.

The six students in the Sixth Form gained the grades they needed for university with an average grade of a Distinction minus and making strong progress from their time at GCSE.

Students at Astrea Academy Woodfields, which was recently recognised as a ‘good’ school by Ofsted for the first time ever, have recorded excellent achievements in Level 3 BTEC Extended National Diploma, in Health and Social Care and Sport.

Staff at Woodfields have worked incredibly hard to ensure their students were as supported throughout their coursework completion and exam preparation.

In particular, the school ensured all students were prepared for their future with bespoke tutoring to meet their needs and a comprehensive programme of careers education, advice and guidance.

This extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results. Thanks to the hard work of both students and staff, there is lots to celebrate, with all students taking up places at university.

Among the high performers include: Abigail Rainey (Starred Distinction and a Double Distinction), Natalie Vicary (Triple Distinction), Robbie Roidl (Triple Distinction).

Principal at Woodfields David Scales, said: “This is a fantastic result from our year 13s who have put in so much hard work. I have been so impressed with their commitment and dedication to achieving academic excellence.

“I would also like to thank my staff team who have been such a support to the students. We have had some excellent results and I hope our students are very proud of themselves.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to these wonderful students who have worked so hard and are now able to go to university or into work-based training. I have been so impressed with their commitment and dedication to achieving academic excellence.

"David Scales and the team at Woodfields have worked tirelessly to help students attain their very best. We are committed to giving our students a brilliant education at Astrea and these results today definitely reflect this.

“I want to wish all our young people the very best in whatever they choose to do next, whether it’s higher education, taking up an apprenticeship or starting their career.”

Hill House School

The highest grades at Doncaster’s independent saw a new record, with 46% of exams at A* or A grades. Another record 79% of exams were graded at A* to B, and 93% at grade C and above.

Star performers who both achieved A*A*A*A* include Zayd Ul-Hassan and Eleanor Case, who will join Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge to read Natural Sciences, while Layla Ducker with A*A*A will join Trinity College Oxford to read Law.

A third of the school’s Upper Sixth earned straight A grades or better.

Headmaster David Holland was delighted, saying ‘it is great to see our students doing so well, and I congratulate them, their parents and our staff on a wonderful set of results. Not only are this cohort bright and hard-working, but they are also great all rounders. This is a year group of highly talented actors, musicians and sports stars, who have thrived in the holistic education provided at Hill House.’

These include musician and Head Boy, Alfie Atack, whose A*A*AA takes him to Sheffield University to study Dentistry, while fellow orchestra leader Olivia Willis heads to St.Andrew’s, with the same grades, to study Art History and Spanish.

Captain of Cricket and Hockey and stalwart of Tickhill Cricket Club, Nathaniel Wilkes, heads off with A*A*A to Sheffield to study History, while Doncaster Rugby star Harrison Brown has won a place at Exeter to study Economics and Finance. Head Girl and Doncaster Ladies Hockey Goalkeeper Maisie Ayton Nicholls secured a place to study Education at Durham.

Head of Senior School, Caroline Rogerson, observed ‘it is interesting that not all of our very capable students necessarily want a university education at this point, preferring other, very credible, avenues for their futures.’ Renowned Doncaster musician Jon Thorpe heads to the Royal Northern College of Music, while cricket stars Jak Hotchkiss and Nathan Ellam are looking to head to Australia to further their cricket careers. Hockey star Lucy Hucknall and mainstay of the Boys’ Choir and Cricket and Rugby teams, Henry Holland, both embark on prestigious degree apprenticeships.

New College Doncaster

New College Doncaster students have seen another year of strong results, enabling the significant majority of students to progress to the university course, job or apprenticeship of their choice.

This year, 54.6% of students achieved an A*, A or B in their A-level courses, in line with last year’s figure, with 79% achieving A*-C. Overall, 99.3% of students passed their A-level courses.

Students on Applied General courses also performed really well, with a 99.7% pass rate and 69.4% achieving a distinction or distinction*, the high grades available on these courses.

All of these figures may improve slightly as exam boards process requests for exam reviews.

“We are tremendously proud of our young people,” said Brendon Fletcher, New College Principal. “These results open so many doors to competitive university courses, apprenticeships and employment opportunities, and they reflect the enormous amount of hard work our young people have put in.

“All of this is underpinned by the enthusiasm, energy, skill and persistence of the teaching, pastoral and support staff who work so hard to give our young people the best possible chance of the best possible grades. We know the difference that a high-quality education makes to our young eople’s lives, which is why seeing their success is always so gratifying.”

These outcomes build on the excellent track record New College has of helping to ensure that young people make concrete progress towards better life outcomes during their time at college.

“As a community, we are delighted to celebrate in the success of all of our young people,”; said Richard Fletcher, CEO of the New Collaborative Learning Trust which oversees the college.

"These results mean that more young people will have more opportunities for improved life outcomes, accessing better courses and jobs, thereby making a significant impact on improving social mobility.

“The past month has thrown a spotlight on the way in which our communities can sometimes be conflicted and embattled. All of our schools and colleges across Yorkshire play a major role in promoting social cohesion in their communities, and results days like today help us all share and celebrate in the benefits of that shared endeavour.”

Trinity Academy, Thorne

Trinity Academy, in Thorne, is celebrating its best ever A-Level and vocational results as students exceeded even pre-pandemic performance.

Despite the proportion of top grades nationally decreasing this week, it was not the case at Trinity Academy which is bucking the national trend with 70 per cent of the cohort achieving A*-C grades at A-Level and the average grade for applied general courses remaining at distinction.

The proportion of students achieving A*-A grades was 16 per cent.

Head boy Harry Graves led his fellow students with the highest grades in Trinity’s sixth form, achieving A*s in maths and physics and an A in chemistry. He is going to Durham University in September to study physics and hopes to lecture at universities

in the future alongside doing research into astrophysics.

Three of the highest attaining students, Anya McGhee (A in psychology and Bs in chemistry and biology, Freya Barrass (As in biology and maths and a B in chemistry) and Georgia Gilbert who achieved straight As in biology, chemistry and maths, are all going on to study medicine at Sheffield, Hull York and Newcastle Universities.

Other high achievers were Ruby Hess, Ryan Hagyard, Alice Sanderson, Matthew Kulawik, Libby Howe and Milly Morgan.

Principal Victoria Gibson said: “We are delighted to report outstanding results this summer as the academy goes from strength to strength. Despite more than 40 per cent of the sixth form cohort coming from a very deprived context, 67 per cent are

continuing in education, with many of these students going on to Russell Group universities.

“These results will undoubtedly allow this cohort of students to fulfil their hopes and dreams, and we are immensely proud of their achievements. We wish them all the very best in their onward study, training and employment and the very best of luck on

their next steps, whatever they may be.”