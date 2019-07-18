A date in London for star Doncaster pupils, see their video....
Primary pupils from a Doncaster school were invited to London to make a film about their winning efforts to reduce plastic pollution in our seas.
Year six pupils at Armthorpe’s Shaw Wood Primary School were among the top 10 to win through to the final round of a competition in partnership with Sky Ocean Rescue.
Schools were asked to come up with a pledge they could put into action within their own school and local community, to have a positive impact on the environment.
Shaw Wood did research, then saved use of 400 plastic bags in a set time by encouraging family and friends to take re-usable fabric bags for shopping.
Entries had to be uploaded along with their idea, and a shot of them in action.
Assistant head at Shaw Wood, Patrick Carroll, said: “This came about through our links with the British Council scheme E-twinning, which we have been involved with for some years.
“Schools in France and Germany shared ideas of using paper instead of plastic, and bottle banks. We took up the challenge of doing something effective in our local area.
“The children did surveys that showed people still buy plastic bags when shopping, so they set out to change that.”
Their work saw Y6 pupils visit Sky Academy Studios in London to make a film about their pledge.
“It was a great, positive experience,” said Mr Carroll. “The children made a film, found out about paper bottles, and tried seaweed refresher products called Oohos.”
Films created by the top 10 schools will be shared on the Premier League Primary Stars site, and a winner chosen. This school will receive a visit from Plasticus the Sky Ocean Rescue whale, along with the Premier League Trophy and other special guests.
Around 13,500 pupils entered the competition. All schools can share ideas on Twitter @PlCommunities with hashtag #PLPrimaryStars