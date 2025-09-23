'A culture of hope, belonging and aspiration' - St Martin’s C of E Primary celebrates glowing SIAMS report

St Martin’s C of E Primary Academy in Owston Ferry, part of Infinity Academies Trust, is celebrating high praise following a recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools foster a strong Christian ethos, setting the foundations for ensuring pupils, staff, and the wider community can flourish.

As part of their report, the SIAMS inspector found that the Christian vision at St Martin’s “is transformational and lived with integrity by all members of the school community”, and it “shapes a culture of hope, belonging, and aspiration across every aspect of school life.”

They also noted that “leaders act with compassion and commitment, meeting the needs of the community through timely, thoughtful and vision-driven support.” In addition, “pupils describe the school as kind and inclusive...and say everyone is welcome.”

Daniel Callaghan, Executive Headteacher at St Martin’s C of E Primary Academy, said: “We are immensely proud of the praise we received during our recent SIAMS inspection. Our school is more than a place of learning - it’s a family. This report recognises the compassion and care that bind us together as a community.

“Whether it’s staff supporting each other, pupils raising their voices for what matters, or families working with us in partnership - everything we do is about helping each other to be the best we can be.”

Additional highlights from the report include:

“Pupils and adults flourish in a vision-led community.”

“The curriculum enables pupils to thrive both personally and academically, deepening aspiration, belonging, and contribution.”

“Pastoral care is responsive and relational… Leaders know families well and remove barriers quickly, so pupils feel safe, known, and ready to learn.”

“Inclusion is delivered with integrity. Staff work collaboratively to support pupils who have SEND, ensuring provision is both compassionate and aspirational. Families are welcomed as partners, with support shaped through internal and external expertise.”

“Leaders work closely with the church, the diocese, and the trust to strengthen the school’s Christian distinctiveness. These relationships reflect a shared commitment to flourishing and embody the call to be the best we can be.”

“The school is well supported by the trust…[leaders] use the timely guidance offered to lead with confidence, clarity and integrity.”

“Adults describe the school as ‘a team and a family’ and morale is high. Leaders foster trust and celebrate contribution, creating a climate where staff feel valued and motivated.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “My congratulations go to everyone at St Martin’s on this fantastic report.

“Through our shared purpose and drive to put children at the centre of all we do, we are proud to work collaboratively across the community to bring out the best in this wonderful school.”