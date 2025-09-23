Slow Horses season five is almost here - but when exactly can you watch it?

Slow Horses is back with a brand new season.

Apple TV+ will be releasing it weekly once again.

But what time can you expect the latest episodes?

Grab your overcoat and prepare for a trip to Slough House because Slow Horses is back. The hit Apple TV+ spy thriller is returning for its fifth series this week.

Sir Gary Oldman is back to lead MI5’s most rag-tag group of agents. Fans will be treated to a double-helping to kick off the new season.

But when exactly can you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Slow Horses out on Apple TV+?

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb in season five of Apple TV+ series Slow Horses | Apple

The first two episodes of season five will be released on Wednesday (September 24), with the remaining ones coming out one per week after that. It will have six episodes in total and is expected to conclude on October 22.

Slow Horses will be available just in time for breakfast for viewers in the UK. Episodes in season five will come out at 8am British time, each Wednesday.

For viewers in America they will be out at 12am PT/ 3am ET. Across the channel in Europe, it will be available from 9am CEST on Wednesdays.

Will Slow Horses be back for season 6?

Since it premiered back in 2022, the show has become a very regular part of the Apple TV+ schedule. It has released four seasons in under three years with the fifth about to start.

Apple TV has already announced not just a sixth series of the hit spy thriller, but a seventh one as well. So there will be at least two more seasons to look forward to.

Mick Herron has just released the ninth book in the Slough House series - entitled Clown Town. It means there is plenty of material left to be adapted.

