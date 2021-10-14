Dave Grohl. Foo Fighers and Nirvana rock legend, will read a book inspired by a Beatles hit song (Picture: BBC)

American Rock legend Dave Grohl is known for many of his career highlights, including worldwide success with Nirvana and establishing the popular alternative rock band, The Foo Fighters.

Now, we can all enjoy Grohl rocking us to sleep as he has been confirmed as a storyteller for kids’ evening storytime show, CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The father-of-three is not the first big name to appear on the show - he follows other big music names such as Dolly Parton, Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when is he on the show and what will he be reading? This is what you need to know.

When is Dave Grohl on CBeebies?

Following the release of his new memoir, The Storyteller, Grohl will appear on the children’s channel to read a book based on the lyrics of The Beatles song, “Octopus’s Garden”.

Written by Ringo Starr and with illustrations by Ben Cort, the book tells the story of five children, who go on a magical journey through the Octopus’ garden.

The short story will feature in the first of two stories Grohl has recorded for the pre-school channel, episode one will air on Friday 8 October.

Grohl, a father of three young daughters, told the BBC of his appearance on Bedtime Stories: "As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies."

When is CBeebies Bedtime Stories on TV?

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

On BBC iPlayer, you can access episodes by Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, Scottish actor James McAvoy, Author and presenter Katie Piper, ‘Venom’ lead Tom Hardy and a range of other famous faces.

When is his book ‘Storyteller’ released?

The Foo Fighters frontman has also written and published a memoir, The Storyteller, which was released on 4 October 2021.

Sold exclusively at Waterstones, the book synopsis reads: “From taking grunge into the mainstream with Nirvana to helming the Foo Fighters and growing into a beloved elder statesman of alternative rock, The Storyteller recounts the wild times and great music of Dave Grohl’s stellar career.”

The 52-year-old drummer said of his book: “I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand. The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Picture: Getty Images)

This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as a young musician. From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band…”

The Hardback version of the book is available for £16.99 at Waterstones. Buy ‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music’ here.