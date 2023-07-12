Taylor Swift Ticketmaster presale: when will The Eras Tour codes be released, presale details & full prices
Swifties who missed out on Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ presale still have another chance to get tickets for The Eras Tour UK.
Thousands of Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster and AXS this week to try and get their hands on tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour UK. Those who took part in the presale this week had signed up back in October when they pre-ordered Swift’s tenth album ‘Midnights’, before the tour had even been announced.
However, fans who may have missed out on the ‘Midnight’s’ presale event still have a chance to get tickets on presale. When Swift made the announcement that she would be returning to the UK for the first time since 2018, Ticketmaster launched a registration so people could sign up for the presale.
The registration itself proved just how many people in the UK were desperate for tickets, with waiting times to register reaching over an hour. It’s since been reported that around 14 million across the UK signed up for the presale event leading to reports that 70% of fans could be left without tickets.
So, when does the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster presale start? Here’s everything we need to know.
When will we get Taylor Swift Ticketmaster presale codes?
Ticketmaster has said that people who registered for their presale event will receive their codes on Friday (July 14).
Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - Ticketmaster presale
Monday 17 July
- June, 21 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST
- June, 7 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 11am BST
- August, 15 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST
- June, 8 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST
- June, 9 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST
Tuesday 18 July
- June, 22 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST
- June, 13 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 11am BST
- August, 16 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST
- June, 14 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST
- June, 15 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST
Wednesday 19 July
- June, 23 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST
- August, 17 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST
- June, 18 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST
Full list of Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour prices
This is the price list from the AXS presale event happening this week, which are subject to change:
- It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package - £661.40
- Karma Is My Boyfriend Package - £386.40
- I Remember It All Too Well Package - £331.40
- Ready For It Package - £276.40
- It’s a Love Story Package - £250
- We Never Go Out Of Style Package - £195
- Front Standing Left - £171.25
- Front Standing Right - £171.25
- General Admission Standing - £109.40
- PL1 Seats - £182.50
- PL2 Seats - £182.50
- PL2 Seats - Side view - £143.15
- PL3 Seats - £109.40
- PL2 Seats - Side view - £109.40
- PL4 Seats - £86.90
- PL4 Seats - Side view - £86.90
- PL5 Seats - £57.65
