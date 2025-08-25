Butlin's incredible Hospitality Weekender is returning to Bognor Regis next year - and an epic line-up has been announced.

Following an unforgettable debut, the ultimate indoor drum and bass getaway returns to Butlin's Bognor Regis from 30 January - 2 February, 2026. Highlights include Hedex’s Hospitality debut, Kasra b2b Samurai Breaks, a first-time collaboration between Valve Soundsystem and Virus Recordings, plus Drum & Bass Classics celebrating the genre’s roots - joined by over 100 artists including Metrik, Roni Size, DJ Hype, Flava D, and more.

The Weekender transforms the 60-acre resort into a fully immersive festival village with bars, restaurants, on-site accommodation, pool parties, and activities - making it a perfect winter escape. Ticket holders can enjoy world-class music just steps away from their cosy bed after a full day (and night) of raving.

A variety of comfortable on-site accommodation is available from self-catered apartments to hotel-style rooms with packages starting from just £252 per person. There is an abundance of bars, restaurants and takeaways, plus an on-site supermarket to keep you fueled for more than just raving, with various activities,a 24-hour arcade, waterpark pool parties and a £15M indoor activity centre all easily accessible.

Butlin’s Resort itself is just over an hour from London by train, with easy access via the M25 or Gatwick Airport. Maya De N'Yeurt of Undivide & Hospitality Weekender said: “After an unforgettable debut, we’re beyond excited to bring Hospitality Weekender back to Butlin’s in 2026.

“For one weekend only, the South Coast becomes our very own drum & bass village, a space where every corner of drum & bass is celebrated, with something for everyone. Now the blueprint’s been laid, we’re pushing to deliver an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable edition. We can’t wait to welcome you back once again in January.”