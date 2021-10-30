Police hunt poachers after grisly remains of deer and birds left in Doncaster field
Police are hunting poachers after the remains of two deer and three dead buzzards were found in a field near Doncaster.
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 12:16 pm
The grisly find was reported by South Yorkshire Police this morning.
A spokesman said “Off Road Bike Team located two gralloched (disembowelled with head and legs removed) deer and three dead buzzards on the Doncaster patch today. Having spoken to landowners the deer have been poached, and buzzards killed illegally.”
“The team will be extending our patrols into the night.”