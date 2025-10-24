Yours Clothing and Bad Rhino launch first-ever outlet centre store at Junction 32

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s leading outlet shopping destination, is excited to announce the forthcoming opening of a Yours Clothing and Bad Rhino concept store.

The new store, which is the brand’s first store at an outlet shopping centre, will officially open its doors on Thursday 30th October, bringing fresh and inclusive fashion offerings to the centre. The newly fitted concept store will bring together affiliate brands, Yours Clothing, the UK’s go-to destination for trendy and affordable, plus size clothing, and Bad Rhino, leading plus size menswear fashion. Shoppers can expect a wide range of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories at the new store.

Founded in 2007, Yours Clothing has become the UK’s fastest growing plus-size fashion brand, with 96 stores nationwide. Providing trendy fashion that fits and flatters curves, Junction 32 is excited to offer its customers access to the brand’s signature styles at exclusive outlet prices.

The opening of Yours Clothing and Bad Rhino also marks the relocation of Select Fashion at Junction 32. Re-opening on Saturday 25th October, Select Fashion’s brand-new store will span an impressive 3,000 sq. ft and will be located next to Adidas.

The two new openings demonstrate Junction 32’s ongoing commitment to expanding its fashion offering. Joining the recent upsize of a giant Regatta/Craghoppers concept store, and re-location of British heritage fashion brand, Double TWO, Junction 32 continues to be a leading destination for outlet fashion in Yorkshire.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32 commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Yours Clothing and BadRhino concept store to our incredible line up of fashion brands at Junction 32. Their arrival strengthens our fashion offering and supports our commitment to providing inclusive retail experiences, as well as amazing outlet prices.”

Kathy Watkinson, Area Manager at Yours Clothing commented: “We’re so excited to be bringing Yours Clothing and Bad Rhino to Junction 32! Our first outlet store at a leading shopping destination is all about helping shoppers find trendy, flattering, and affordable fashion they’ll love. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in and share our favourite pieces with new customers in Yorkshire.”

For more information about Junction 32, visit: https://junction32.com