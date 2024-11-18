Young people Moving On Up with pioneering employment programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young people in South Yorkshire are Moving On Up thanks to an investment of almost £300,000 by the region’s largest local grant giving charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new report shows £299,004 has been awarded to 24 groups and organisations across the region as part of SYCF’s three-year Moving On Up (MOU) Young People and Employment Grants Programme.

The innovative project was developed by SYCF in response to findings from its Vital Signs research - carried out every three years to respond to the needs of the communities across South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vital Signs is the culmination of surveys and face to face consultations with groups in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to identify the most pressing current needs in the community.

Active Fusion is a charity which collaborates with other organisations, coaches and young people to deliver sports and physical activities to young people.

The 2021 survey highlighted young people pre-employability opportunities and skills as a priority area for young people in the region.

Aspiring Communities Together, in Doncaster, Barnsley’s Jolly Good Communities, The Work-Wise Foundation, in Rotherham and Sheffield-based Goalball UK are just some of the projects and organisation which have benefitted from the Moving On Up funding between January and September 2023.

Successful groups were allocated up to £15,000 - up to £5,000 a year over three years to address unemployment for young people aged 14 to 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently presented the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, Active Fusion is a charity which collaborates with other organisations, coaches and young people to deliver sports and physical activities to young people.

Based at The Hub, Doncaster College, the charity offers programmes to improve the physical and mental wellbeing and social mobility of young people in deprived communities.

Active Fusion was awarded a grant of £15,000 to design and deliver a 12-week intervention programme specifically tailored to meet the diverse needs of each young person referred to its project.

A total of 33 participants engaged in a variety of activities, including group and one-on-one sessions, creative thinking exercises, reflective practices and leadership training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave McLeavy, head of people and partnerships for Active Fusion, said: “This personalised approach helped us to understand the participants' holistic needs, enhancing engagement and progress.

“We are so grateful to South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation. The Moving On Up funding created a safe space for young people to engage in sports, helping educators understand their social, vocational, emotional and mental health needs.

“Some of the young people who took part had attachment difficulties or have suffered trauma so these sessions were incredibly valuable in terms of providing opportunities for growth, trust building and emotional management in a supportive environment.”

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes for SYCF helped develop MOU. She said: “Moving On Up is a wonderful example of how we are making a positive difference in South Yorkshire’s communities by improving the life skills, education, enterprise and employability of those aged 14 to 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The findings from our 2021 Vital Signs research project showed supporting young people with pre-employability opportunities and skills was a priority area for young people in the region.

“By listening carefully to the needs of our community groups, we have been able to develop tailored and relevant solutions. The funding provided to these organisations through the Moving On Up programme is acting as a catalyst for change in the areas which matter the most.”

The latest data from the Vital Signs 2024 survey was revealed at a special event in October.

Michelle added: “We’d like to thank everybody who contributed to Vital Signs 2024, either by completing our survey or holding a consultation event. The results will be used to help shape future investment in the region and identify the priorities for grant giving in local communities.”