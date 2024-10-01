Young minds soar with Vulcan inspired competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its "Get in the Spirit" competition, run in partnership with The Work-wise Foundation.

This inspiring initiative challenged Primary and Secondary school students to unleash their creativity, using the iconic Vulcan XH558 as their muse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST, said: "Our aim was to ignite a passion for aviation history and STEM subjects in young minds. The response has been phenomenal, showcasing the incredible talent and imagination of our local students."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competition winners from Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School and Campsmount Academy and their classmates were treated to an exclusive visit to the Vulcan XH558, based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The day included an up-close exploration of the iconic Vulcan XH558, flight-inspired workshops covering engineering, flight dynamics, and aviation history and hands-on activities connecting students' creative entries to real-world aviation applications

Competition winners with Vulcan XH558

Lee Pitcher, MP, who joined the visit, commented: "We live in a world where we have challenges galore to overcome. As new generations come through their educational journey, we need to inspire them into roles and careers that help find new innovations in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so amazing to see the children's faces as they saw, as one child called it – the 'pretty Vulcan', and how it inspired the class to get super creative in the workshop. That's what this is all about – taking something that was so leading edge once upon a time and using it in the present day to spark a new generation of inventors and stars of the future! And guess what, it's happening right here in Donny!"

The ‘Get in the Spirit’ competition exemplifies VTST's commitment to preserving the Vulcan's legacy while inspiring future generations. By connecting students with this icon of British aerospace engineering, we aim to nurture the next wave of engineers, scientists, and creative thinkers.

"The enthusiasm and creativity displayed by these young minds give us great hope for the future of aviation and engineering in Britain," added Marc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and for details on how to take part in the projects visit https://work-wise.co.uk/events-and-programmes/vulcan.html

To learn more about the Vulcan to the Sky Trust and the charity’s mission, visit www.vulcantothesky.org