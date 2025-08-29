Young bus fan gets glimpse behind the scenes at Doncaster operator

A young bus enthusiast has been given the chance to see ‘behind the scenes’ of how a modern bus network is run to get local people, in the region, where they need to go.

Bus fan, Martha, aged 8, wrote to Stagecoach Yorkshire, explaining her interest, and Duty Managers, Isobel Bullough and Laurence Pickford, swung into action to set up a depot visit for her.

Along with her mother, Martha was given a tour around the different sections and modern technology that a modern bus network needs to operate.

Isobel said: “We were able to let Martha see the full operations of Stagecoach Yorkshire - from engineering to the day-to-day running of our fleet. The highlight was taking a ride on one of our buses, and of course, she had the chance to sit in the driver’s seat herself!

Martha at the wheel

“We made sure she didn’t leave empty handed, sending her home with a branded mug and a few small gifts to remember the day.

“It was fantastic to see such enthusiasm at such a young age, and we hope Martha enjoyed her visit. Maybe in a few years’ time we’ll be welcoming her application to join the team!”

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “We were delighted to have Martha visit our operations, and I am grateful to Isobel, Laurence, and the team for making this happen. At Stagecoach, we always say that we ‘plan for the future’ and young people, like Martha, could certainly be the future of the bus industry.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.