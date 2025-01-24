You can help make a difference!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Several roles are available whether you’re interested in leading groups, becoming a trustee or just supporting with upkeep of the group’s building and grounds. Trustee Ruth Henstock said: “At Carcroft we have a wonderful group of children who hugely value their weekly cub, beaver and scout groups. Volunteering is a fantastic way to support your local community and help these children to develop lifelong skills while having fun and making friends.
“Free training will be provided to anyone who is interested in supporting our wonderful group. I’ve been a trustee for the past 18 months and can guarantee it’s a great group to be part of. Everyone is really supportive, we hold some fantastic events and are an important part of the Carcroft community but without volunteers we can’t run the groups for our local young people.”
If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering and the opportunities available drop a message to [email protected] or via Facebook 23rd Owston Scout Group. If you prefer you can call in to one of the weekly groups and speak to an existing volunteer. Groups run on Monday 6.30–8pm, Tuesday 7–9pm and Wednesday (once a month currently) 5.30–7pm. Become a volunteer and help make some fantastic memories for local young people.