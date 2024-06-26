Yorkshire’s Leading Domestic Abuse Charity Secures Major Contract to Expand Emergency Accommodation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS), the leading specialist domestic abuse charity in Yorkshire, has been awarded a 3-year contract, from June 3, to provide emergency accommodation in Doncaster, including a seven-bed refuge and an additional 25 properties in the community.

In addition to safe accommodation, IDAS will provide emotional and practical support to assist those fleeing abuse with their recovery and eventually resettlement into longer-term accommodation. This contract will build on the domestic abuse support IDAS has been providing in Doncaster since 2023, supporting victims and survivors navigating family court proceedings.

As many as 65% of all refuge referrals are turned away across the UK and locally IDAS has difficulty accommodating all those who need safe accommodation. The provision of 25 properties, in addition to the refuge, will help to make up this shortfall ensuring people escaping abuse do not have to return to the abuser. The additional properties will be located in the community and will be able to accommodate individuals, people fleeing with children, men, LGBTQ+ people, and those with complex needs.

Katie Lewis, IDAS Regional Manager for the charity said, “We are proud to have been awarded the safe accommodation contract in Doncaster. We look forward to working alongside the local domestic abuse team within Doncaster Council to deliver this vital, life-saving support. We are delighted to welcome seven dedicated staff to the IDAS team, who bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge supporting people in Doncaster. Working with well-regarded housing partners, we will make 25 properties available for people escaping abuse, in addition to the existing refuge.”

Karen Shooter, Commissioning Manger at Doncaster Council said, “I am delighted to be able to award the contract for domestic abuse safe accommodation to IDAS. The initiative means that we will double the amount of specialist accommodation for victims fleeing abusive relationships. IDAS adhere to the same ethos as the City of Doncaster Council, which is to ensure the domestic abuse services are accessible to all victims, including people that often find it more difficult to access safe accommodation, such as male victims, people with larger families and people who have sought drugs or alcohol to help them cope with the abuse.”

IDAS is a registered charity with almost 50 years' experience supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse across Yorkshire. The charity is affiliated to Women’s Aid Federation of England and holds the national standard award which provides evidence of the quality of safe accommodation provided to people escaping domestic abuse. Each year the charity receives over 30,000 helpline calls, supports over 10,000 people in the community and provides safe accommodation for hundreds of individuals and families. The new contract will see the team providing high-quality, accommodation in partnership with Target Housing and St Leger Homes.

Aisha, who was supported by the charity said, “This sort of support is remarkable; it is really unbelievable. The impact it has had on me and will have on others is unmeasurable. To think that support is available when you feel so fragile and vulnerable, trying to keep things together for the kids, is just life changing for me. I mean, how do you ask for help when you don’t know why or understand what’s happening and when the system is so overwhelming? Coming to terms with abuse and making sense of that is frightening. For me being alone in a country that was not my place of birth and with no family and no one to turn to has been exhausting. I have had no one, but then IDAS came along and have given me hope again and I feel like I am getting myself back.”

About IDAS

