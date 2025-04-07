Yorkshire housebuilder helps to rebuild Doncaster scout hut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire housebuilder has come to the assistance of one community by helping to rebuild a Scout hut after it was vandalised.

The team at Yorkshire Choice Homes responded to requests from Efficiency North to help repair the damage caused at 19th Askern Scout Hut and pledged £10,000 to help with the associated costs.

Within a matter of days contractors from the housebuilder, who are working on their nearby forthcoming development, Millside Lakes, helped to repair fencing, gates and other external works ready for re-opening.

Yorkshire Choice Homes Site Manager Liam Platts, Sales and Marketing Manager, Natalie Moore and team are pictured with Matt Nicholls, Scout Leader.

Lee Parkinson, Chief Executive, Efficiency North, commented; “When the team at St. Leger Homes alerted us to the damage that had been caused at the Askern scout hut, we knew we needed to help. Venues such as scout huts are vital hubs for communities. It has been our pleasure at Efficiency North to lead from the front and work with a team of fantastic contractors to refurbish the space. The repair works were made possible by the great spirit in the local community and my thanks go to all involved, including Yorkshire Choice Homes, for their hard work, financial support and determination to be able to re-open this valuable asset as soon as possible.”

Yorkshire Choice Homes was just one of a number of volunteers and contributors who supported the project which has seen the hut not only restored but, deliver improved facilities such as a new kitchen and shower room.

Natalie Moore, Sales and Marketing Manager, Yorkshire Choice Homes commented; “This scout hut holds many events each week and without it young people were unable to meet, socialise and attend groups and clubs which are important to them.

“It was a great project to be involved in and we are very pleased to have been part of a group who showed the true essence of community spirit and what can be achieved when you work as a team.”

Matt Nicholls, Scout Leader at 19th Askern Scout Hut concluded;” What a very humbling experience this has been. We were completely overwhelmed by the support of our community and we are very much looking forward to welcoming all our hut users once again around Easter time.”

Yorkshire Choice Homes’ Millside Lakes is a development of 191 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes located in the heart of Askern, due to open in Spring 2025. To register interest and find out more visit https://www.ychc.co.uk/our-developments/millside-lakes