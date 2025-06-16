Yorkshire Housebuilder Educates Children about Site Safety

Children at Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy and Askern Moss Road Infant Academy welcomed a Yorkshire housebuilder to their school assemblies recently to find out more about staying safe on and around building sites.

Yorkshire Choice Homes, which is building its Millside Lakes development close by, explained to the children why it is important they don’t try to access any construction site, but also explained how the housebuilder keeps its own people safe whilst they are at work too.

“As the nights become lighter, the excitement and allure of a building site can be tempting however they are not safe for anyone to be on there unless they are accompanied by a member of our site team,” said Natalie Moore, Sales and Marketing Manager, Yorkshire Choice Homes. “It was a pleasure to chat with the children who made us feel very welcome and asked some fantastic questions which we were happy to answer.”

During the talk, by Yorkshire Choice Homes Health and Safety Manager, Emma Littlewood, the children learned about the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) the team wear on site, how products and materials are stored and how the machinery onsite, including the three diggers named by the children, move safely around the site and also about the different job roles on site.

Health and Safety Manager Emma Littlewood delivers the Staying Safe talk to Askern school children

Mrs Turner, Headteacher at Askern Littlemoor and Moss Road Infant Academies commented; “The team from Yorkshire Choice Homes helped our children understand building site safety in a wonderfully age-appropriate way which we all really enjoyed.

Thank you to them all for bringing real life experiences into a learning environment in a fun and interesting way.”

Millside Lakes will see 191-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes constructed. Those interested are able to register on the Yorkshire Choice website with homes expected to be available for sale in autumn 2025.

To find out more about Yorkshire Choice Homes visit https://www.ychc.co.uk/home