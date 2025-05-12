Yorkshire father and son car restoration duo go full throttle - from humble beginnings to over 150K YouTube subscribers and their very own car show

Ryan Garbutt, 33, runs Yorkshire Car Restoration (YCR) with his Dad, Steve, 55. What began as a vague idea in a small unit has grown into a trailblazing YouTube channel, now operating from a 10,000 sq ft warehouse, and entertaining over one million viewers per month.

Yorkshire Car Restoration restores classic cars to their former glory by stripping the vehicles of rust, fabricating new panels from scratch and applying a shiny new paint job. The pair have over 35 years of experience in fabrication and have a real love for the process. Their recent projects include a 1977 Opel Manta and a 1970 Mazda Cosmo 110S, one of only 1,100 ever made.

The channel’s videographer, Jennie, said: “I love filming for YCR because I get to see their talent up close. Ryan recently made some arches for a classic Volkswagen K70, despite never having attempted something similar before. He took some sheet metal and crafted the arches with his own hands. They’re so talented, it’s a pleasure to watch.”

Ryan and Steve started the channel restoring a classic Suzuki LJ80 and a Datsun 260Z. They accelerated the channel by collaborating with famous YouTubers such as Mat Armstrong, Colin Furze and Auto Alex, among many others. The pair would take on the influencers’ rusty projects, often revealing them, fully restored, at big car events across the country. They are also looking to work with other influencers such as The Stig (Ben Collins) from Top Gear, Mike Brewer from Wheeler Dealers.

Steve said: “The collaborations have given us so many opportunities. We’ve worked with some fantastic people on some great cars, and working with the big YouTube stars has boosted our following. It’s a great community too, we get invited along to loads of YouTuber events and have filmed segments for some big TV shows too.”

The team recently took the plunge and hosted their very first YCR ‘Cars and Coffee’ event at the Black Bull Inn in Hatfield, Doncaster. Speaking about the event, Ryan said: “We attend car shows and festivals throughout the year as guest content creators, but we’ve worked our way up to over 152k YouTube subscribers on our own channel, and wanted the chance to interact with our fans in real life, rather than from behind a camera.

“The Yorkshire Car Restoration Cars and Coffee event was just incredible. People turned up who have been following us from the very start, and some people came never having seen our videos before. One family even travelled from Ireland just to see some of the cars from the channel and chat with us, I couldn’t believe it!

“A few people told me that our videos have given them the confidence to start working on their own restoration projects. They watch us working on a certain part of a car, and then have a go themselves. That really made my day, that’s what it is all about.”

You can catch the yorkshire based duo on YouTube and Instagram by searching for ‘Yorkshire Car Restoration’.