Yorkshire expansion for QUEST Electrical
Based in Burnley, QUEST has strengthened its offer to the Yorkshire market with Rose Brothwood and Jen Thorpe taking up roles as the new Commercial Manager and Business Development Manager for the region.
Rose, a qualified electrician and electrical estimator, and Jen, with a background in professional services and business development, will be handling QUEST’s many Yorkshire-based customers from a base near Leeds.
The pair will be speaking to businesses in Yorkshire and will also be bringing on board a team of local electrical engineers to offer an even more efficient service.
Dominic Miller, Technical Director at QUEST, said: “We already work with some excellent businesses in Yorkshire but this is a great opportunity for us to provide an even better service to customers old and new in the region.
“Rose and Jen bring skills, years of experience and a dynamic presence to QUEST and I look forward to seeing these top class professionals help customers get the best possible service from our highly trained electrical engineers.”
For more information, please visit https://electrical-contracting.co.uk
