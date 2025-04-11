Yorkshire disabled model creates digital fashion networking business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amber, 27 Year Old International Model & Business Owner. Currently Based in : Leed's West Yorkshire UK.

Amber 27, Is Running An Online Digital Networking - Fashion Entertaiment Business.

Whilst Also, Battling Disabilities Including : Living With Pituitary Tumor & Remission of Cervical Cancer & Weight Management.

On Currently Been On Her Records : Since December 2019;

Amber Manning 27

She Has Been Recovering From : Cervical Cancer & Lung Damage. With a Complexed Disease Called LLD, Which Cause's Permanent Scarring On Her Lung's.

Amber, Is Now : Providing Multiple Opportunities for The Model's - Artist's in The International Fashion Industry.

She Has Been Busy, Making Headline's for Her Commitment to Bring Diversity. For Those who suffer with : Complexed Health Condition's.

Amber British Born Model 27, Has Also Worked With : Established Beauty Queen's, in The Pageanting Industry.

Amber Manning

Creating : Her Company, In November 2021.

Her Professional Instagram Page : Limmodellingnetwork, Available on Her Increasingly Growing Instagram Page.

To An Progressive : 15k Follower's, Over The Span of : One Year & Half.

Amber Is also Currently : Boasting An Impressive 21k Follower's on Her Snapchat Account & 10k On Two Other Social Media Platform's; Including : Facebook - Instagram on Her Private Account Combined.

Amber Manning at Miss Galaxy Pageanting Event in 2024.

This is All Whilst : Managing Her Disabilitie's, Including Brain Tumour - Brain Injury.

Currently Based at The : Frontal Lobe of The Brain & Beat Early Stage Cervical Cancer, & LLD.

Which Can Be Difficult To Deal With Including : Visual Problems Due To Impact of Swelling Around The Brain, Behavioual & Concentration Issue's.

The Concurrent, Immune - Weight Suppression After Invasion of Previous Cancer Cell's;

She Has : Currently Published Multiple Model's, Most Predominately Signed - Developing Their Experience In The Fashion Industry.

She Provide's Opportunity Expandtion With : Additional Information, Expressed on her Business Page.

She Has a Broad Network of Connection's To : Support From Photographer's, Access To International PR - Agency Representative's in Diverse Area's & Culture's of Multiple Area's of The World.

Including Location's such as : India, USA, Spain, Italy, UK, Canada & Middle East.

Amber Has Currently Been Published Over : 50 Times, In International Fashion Magazine's & Over Twenty National -International Newspapers.

Including : MSN New's, The Daily Record, Bristol Plymoth Live, Plymouth Live, That's Life Magazine, Black Birdnew's, Yorkshire Live & More.

This Is Currently Based On Her : Advocacy, promotion & dedication for the most vulnerable in society & achievement's - progression that can be achieved.

'Dispite Holdback's'.

Amber, 27 Has Participated in Miss Diamond 2023 - Miss Galaxy March Represented Miss Leed's 2024.

She Has Firm : Connection's To Agencies Advertising Main Stream Opportunities, Cat Walk's, Individual Photoshoot's, Beauty Pageanting Opportunities, Publication's, & More General Entertainment Opportunities.

However, Information about The Businesse's Information & Clientle Continue's to Extend.

My : Faith, Exprencied of Being Heavily Bullied & Racially Abused. Based On Some Individual's : Bia's Beliefs & Old-fashioned View's.

Has Unfortunately, Expressed My Concern That More Demand for Is Requested. For Inclusivity in British Society & Particularly To Those With : Disabilities in The Fashion Industry.

This is To Remove The Pain of Recurrent Stigmatisation;

However, With : The Aim To Encourage Other's To Continue To Be Creative Believe In Themselve's, To Overcome Complexed Circimstance's;