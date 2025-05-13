Yorkshire Adoption Agency launches new project covering Yorkshire and the Midlands to support African and Caribbean adopters

YAA is proud to announce the launch of a new project aimed at addressing racial disparities within the adoption system.

The project will be led by Skye, a dual-heritage adopter who adopted two children through YAA, and who now takes on the role of the agency's first-ever Community In-Reach Worker. Skye’s personal experience as an adopter, combined with her professional background in social research and inclusive practice, makes her uniquely positioned to lead this initiative.

This new project is designed to raise awareness of adoption within Black African and Caribbean communities, where potential adopters often face challenges in navigating a system that has historically lacked cultural understanding and sensitivity.

In the UK, Black and mixed-heritage children remain among those who wait the longest for adoption placements, with research indicating that these children face, on average, 1.5 to 2 years longer waiting times compared to their white peers. According to figures from the Department for Education, while children of ethnic minority backgrounds make up approximately 70% of those in care, only around 10% of prospective adopters identify as coming from minority ethnic communities.

Ray Powell the chair of the board of trustees says “As a black man living in Sheffield, I have fought against injustice all my life, whether as the president of the national black police association or in this capacity at Yorkshire Adoption Agency. It is a travesty that black children wait longer for adoption when we know that our communities can and do so much to make a difference to children's lives. I am excited to launch this project bringing together the Yorkshire Adoption Agency and local communities to tackle the challenges together.”

This disparity highlights a critical gap in the adoption system, one that this new initiative seeks to address by directly engaging Black communities in South Yorkshire and the Midlands. Skye’s project will focus on raising awareness of modern adoption, as well as working with Black adopters to make the adoption process more inclusive and accessible.

The project openly acknowledges the systemic challenges Black adopters often face, including barriers related to race and culture, that can complicate their adoption journeys. A study by Adoption UK revealed that many Black and mixed-heritage adopters report feeling unsupported by agencies that fail to consider their unique experiences as parents of children from similar ethnic backgrounds.

Through this new initiative, Skye aims to create a space where Black adopters feel seen, heard, and supported throughout the adoption process.

“Being an adopter of dual heritage myself, I understand the importance of having support that respects your identity and experiences,” said Skye. “When my family was going through the adoption process, YAA was invaluable in providing not only guidance but also a compassionate and inclusive environment. Now, I have the opportunity to help others in my community access the same kind of support and feel confident in their journey to adoption.”

The launch of this project reflects YAA’s commitment to improving the adoption process for all families, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. By focusing on Black adopters, the agency hopes to help reduce racial disparities in adoption placements, ensuring that children from Black and mixed-heritage backgrounds are placed with families who understand, can connect with and celebrate their cultural heritage.

“We are excited to see the positive impact this new project will have,” said Sue, the CEO of YAA. “Skye’s passion, lived experience, and dedication to supporting Black adopters make her the perfect person to lead this important initiative. We are confident it will help build a stronger, more inclusive adoption system for everyone.”

Skye encourages anyone interested in learning more about adoption or who would like to connect with her through the project to reach out.

About Yorkshire Adoption Agency: Established in 1946, Yorkshire Adoption Agency works hard to support, assess, train, and approve adoptive parents. We have good local partnerships and work with all agencies across the UK to make sure we match our adopters to the right children for them, wherever they live.

We are a voluntary adoption agency and a registered charity in Doncaster, South Yorkshire which means we are smaller and more flexible than most statutory agencies and offer a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds across the Yorkshire region.

Find out more here - Global Majorities | Yorkshire Adoption Agency