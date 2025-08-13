Wombles arrive at local attraction by bus from Doncaster operator

Far from their usual home on Wimbledon Common, children’s favourites, the Wombles, have arrived in our region by bus.

The world-famous characters have headed to the Heights of Abraham this year and will be meeting young and old visitors alike at weekends and during the school holidays throughout the remainder of 2025.

The Wombles have decided to open an undercover exhibition of their life story at the Heights - it tells the story of their meteoric rise from bedtime stories, to TV shows, films, fashion, pop charts and most recently CGI rendering across the internet. The exhibition will run every weekend until 2 November 2025 and during the school holidays.

After laying on a bus for the Wombles to arrive in style, Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We were proud to give the Wombles a lift to the great Heights of Abraham. We wanted to make sure that they could get to this spectacular venue in comfort and ease.

“As people who run local buses for our community, we have the same interest in keep our local environment clean – after all, one double-decker bus can take as many as 75 polluting cars off the road!”

The new exhibition will appeal to older visitors who will remember watching the TV show in the 1970’s, whilst younger visitors will be able to discover the Wombles for the first time, and learn about their passion for making good use of bad rubbish, recycling and being kind and considerate to one another.

The Heights is planning further Womble activities including an i-spy trail across the estate and summer craft activities during the school holidays in August.

