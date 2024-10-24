Winter Artisan and Craft Fayre returns to Lakeside Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers are being invited to get an early start with their Christmas presents this year as Doncaster’s popular Artisan and Craft Fayre is set to return to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping next weekend (Saturday, November 2).

With stalls packed with potential Christmas gifts, the much-loved event will feature handmade goods and delicious treats.

With products from local makers, bakers, and creators, offering artisan cheeses, chutneys, and crackers as well as handcrafted jewellery and wooden toys.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, said: “Christmas is just around the corner, and we know that many of our customers like to get their gifts sorted early, our much-loved Artisan and Craft Fayre is a great chance for them to buy gifts, get the stocking fillers sorted and enjoy an early festive shopping experience.

“Each month we have returning stalls and new stalls to add to the mix meaning that shoppers can find something new to explore. We’re looking forward to welcoming stalls including our dog coats, harness and lead specialists and Scent of Home with their bath bombs, wax melts and fragrant sprays.”

The Artisan and Craft Fayre will run from 9:30am to 5pm.

For further information about the event or to learn more about Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping and the range of stores, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk