Win money off your shopping this summer with discounts at SPAR

By Rachel RobinsContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Local retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all SPAR own-label products this summer with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs.

Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit the dedicated website at www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.

Stores taking part in Doncaster include:

  • SPAR Tickhill

  • SPAR Intake

  • SPAR Barnby Dun

SPAR launches Make Me A ChampionSPAR launches Make Me A Champion
SPAR launches Make Me A Champion

As well as discounts on SPAR products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly cash prize for the chance to win £1,000.

Some of the top products included in the competition are:

  • SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza

  • SPAR Margherita Pizza

  • SPAR Beef Lasagne

  • SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets

  • SPAR French Fries

  • SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt

  • SPAR Chocolate Muffins

  • SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream

The offer is available now and runs until August 28.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.