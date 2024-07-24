Win money off your shopping this summer with discounts at SPAR
Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit the dedicated website at www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.
Stores taking part in Doncaster include:
-
SPAR Tickhill
-
SPAR Intake
-
SPAR Barnby Dun
As well as discounts on SPAR products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly cash prize for the chance to win £1,000.
Some of the top products included in the competition are:
-
SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza
-
SPAR Margherita Pizza
-
SPAR Beef Lasagne
-
SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets
-
SPAR French Fries
-
SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt
-
SPAR Chocolate Muffins
-
SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream
The offer is available now and runs until August 28.
