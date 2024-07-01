Wheelchair Alliance launches manifesto calling for lasting change in local wheelchair provision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation which champions the needs of wheelchair users across England, has launched their manifesto ahead of the general election, which calls on the new Government to deliver lasting change for the better when it comes to local wheelchair provision.

The manifesto focuses on a five-point plan for immediate action and follows the findings of The Value of a Wheelchair, the Alliance’s latest report, which highlighted that current funding is the equivalent of £196 per person per year for wheelchair users.

“This report lays bare the postcode lottery which currently exists in wheelchair provision, something we are determined to see change,” says Nick Goldup, chair and chief operating office of the Alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our research shows that increasing investment in wheelchairs by £22 million per annum, with wheelchairs users provided with the right high-quality wheelchair, would unlock benefits to the UK economy of more than £60 million per annum. However, should the annual total benefit be 5%, the same investment would realise benefits to society, including savings to the NHS, in excess of £315 million per annum.”

The Alliance’s manifesto calls on the new Government to deliver lasting change for wheelchair users

With former Paralympian and House of Lords member Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as president of the Alliance, its manifesto outlines expectations of commissioners and wheelchair services going forward, focusing on a five-point plan:

· Fair representation

· Better funding

· Standardised wheelchair provision

· Mandated regulation

· Accurate data