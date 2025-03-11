Westfield Health announced as key sponsor for Active Fusion’s Festival of Sport

Active Fusion is delighted to announce that Westfield Health will be the official sponsor of this year’s Festival of Sport (AFFOS), reinforcing a shared commitment to improving young people’s health and wellbeing through physical activity.

As part of its work with educational institutions, Active Fusion hosts the annual Festival of Sport, a large-scale celebration of sport that brings together schools from across the region. Held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, the event provides children with the opportunity to take part in a range of sporting activities, helping them build confidence, teamwork, and a love for being active.

The vital funding from Westfield Health has enabled young sports leaders with special educational needs and disabilities from Doncaster College to gain real life coaching experience through co-delivering with the Active Fusion team and local community clubs. The initiative aims to promote inclusion and empower young people to develop both leadership and employability skills through sport.

Lindsy James, Director of Active Fusion, commented:“We are grateful to have the support of Westfield Health for this year’s Festival of Sport. Their investment will allow us to make the event even more inclusive, ensuring that more young people can develop a love for being active as well as providing vital employability skills for young emerging sports leaders”.

Westfield Health, a leading provider of health and wellbeing solutions, has been dedicated to making a positive impact on communities for over 100 years. Through its corporate social responsibility initiatives, the organisation supports projects that inspire healthier lifestyles and create meaningful change.

With Westfield Health’s support, AFFOS 2025 is set to be the most impactful festival yet, bringing schools together for a day of fun, teamwork, and inspiration.

For more information about Active Fusion and AFFOS, please visit Active Fusion’s website here: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/fusioneducation/

If you are an organisation interested in supporting future events and initiatives, please contact Active Fusion via email [email protected] to explore partnership opportunities.