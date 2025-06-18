Wellbeing garden opens at Communication Specialist College Doncaster
The opening involved a special event with a signed song and pupils from Doncaster School for the Deaf joining students from Communication Specialist College Doncaster for an activity about friendship.
Tracey Jamison, principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: “It was truly magical to see the students, pupils and staff together in our new wellbeing garden.
“Liberty was chosen to open the garden as she represents her class who will use the garden for their lessons, wellbeing and relaxing time.
“This has been a long-term ambition and fundraising has taken place over three years to raise the £7600 needed to turn the space into our beautiful garden.
“We want to say thank you to all who contributed and supported the fundraising, including those who took part in the Doncaster 10k, and those who attended our annual Summer Fair. We are now looking forward to building a programme of activities with external speakers and adding solar twinkling lights and a water feature.”
The idea for the Wellbeing Garden came from the Student Voice team, who were consulted throughout the design process to ensure that it was a space that they felt was theirs from the start.
