Wallpapering skills secure second award for Doncaster apprentice

Tyler Fletcher, Senior Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year

A Doncaster apprentice has been handed an award after achieving the top score in a nationwide wallpapering competition.

Tyler Fletcher was named Senior Winner of the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year 2025, after undertaking a gruelling six-hour challenge earlier this year.

An apprentice at N Hirst Decorators Ltd and student at Doncaster College, Tyler also won the Junior category of the same competition last year.

Tyler said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Paperhanger competition for the second time.

“When my lecturer Glen Galbraith approached me about entering again, I was initially anxious about the challenge, but I quickly remembered how much fun I had the previous year and the great people I met.

“This years’ experience lived up to every expectation and I’m truly thankful to Glen for sharing his knowledge and experience.

“His guidance gave me the confidence to perform under pressure and really enjoy the moment.”

The 2025 Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year competition saw apprentices from across the UK gather for a day-long challenge at Doncaster College in June.

They were tasked with a complex wallpapering project designed to test their precision, stamina and skill, with just six hours to complete the work to the very highest standards.

The competition is sponsored by Brewers Decorator Centres and PDA Chief Executive Neil Ogilvie was part of the judging panel on the day.

He said: “Tyler can be very proud of getting the top score out of all the senior apprentices who took part in the competition and building on his previous success last year.

“The competition event is carefully designed to test the wide range of skills needed to create a flawless finish and with the added time pressure, it really encourages apprentices to step up and showcase their very best work.

“We’re proud to celebrate the achievements of apprentices in our sector who are learning and refining their skills in the trade and starting out in a career in colour.”

For more about the PDA visit: Painting and Decorating Association (PDA)