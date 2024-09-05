Vulcan to the Sky Trust welcomes new trustee

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) is thrilled to announce that physicist Steve Roberts has joined their growing board of trustees.

Steve, aged 61, joins the board with a diverse background in physics, business, education, and STEM advocacy, bringing a unique blend of expertise to support the Trust's mission.

Originally from Cleethorpes, Steve has lived in Sheffield since 1996, and has spent more of his life in Yorkshire than anywhere else.

A physicist by training and a proud member of the Institute of Physics, Steve has had a varied career spanning the commercial sector, entrepreneurship, and education. He founded and ran the consultancy firm Channels for Profit, and later co-founded Fripp Design and Research, developing innovative 3D printing technologies.

Steve Roberts

In recent years, Steve transitioned to education, becoming a physics teacher and STEM ambassador. He has been actively involved in promoting STEM subjects, particularly physics, in schools and has worked as a Regional Network Lead for STEM Learning.

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: "We are excited to welcome Steve to our board of trustees. His background in physics, coupled with his experience in business and education, aligns perfectly with our mission to preserve the legacy of the Avro Vulcan XH558 and inspire future generations in STEM fields.

"Steve's passion for physics education and his understanding of the importance of employer engagement in schools will be invaluable as we continue to develop our educational programs and outreach initiatives."

Steve's connection to the Vulcan extends back to his early career at Solartron Instruments, where test and measurement equipment was made, this personal history adds depth to his commitment to the Trust's goals.

Steve said: "I am honoured to join the board of the VTST and contribute to preserving the legacy of the iconic Vulcan XH558. The Avro Vulcan played a crucial role in keeping peace, and there's an important educational aspect to this history that I'm excited to help share.

"As a STEM ambassador, I've seen firsthand the impact of bringing real-world engineering and science into the classroom. I look forward to using my experience to help VTST inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and aviators."

For more information about the VTST, visit www.vulcantothesky.org