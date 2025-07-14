Tourism brings record £3.7 billion in economic benefits to South Yorkshire in 2024

The latest visitor figures have been released by South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership showing significant growth across the region.

An estimated 36.3 million tourism visits were made to South Yorkshire in 2024 bringing a £3.7 billion boost to the region’s visitor economy. This included 32.3 million tourism visits made by day visitors, showing a 5% increase on the previous year, and a 10.5% increase since 2022. Visitors staying in the region were estimated to have spent 9.4m nights in local accommodation.

The data commissioned via the South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership and processed by Global Tourism Solution’s STEAM Report, also revealed that visitor activity and spend supports more than 32,101 full time equivalent jobs locally, making it a key sector within the region.

The latest announcement comes just as the region prepares to host a wide range of high-profile events in the coming months. Local businesses - including hotels, restaurants, bars, and attractions, are set to welcome large groups of visitors to South Yorkshire. Many of these visitors may be experiencing our cities and towns for the first time and spending money in the local visitor economy.

Crossed Wires Festival, the UK’s largest celebration of podcasting, took place July 4-6 across Sheffield, with BBC Sounds as this year’s official Fringe Festival partner.

The three-day event featured a diverse programme of live podcast recordings, exclusive one-off events, and after-parties hosted in some of Sheffield’s most iconic venues, including Sheffield City Hall and the Crucible Theatre. The festival welcomed over 20,000 visitors, marking a significant moment for the UK podcasting community and the city’s cultural calendar.

For the first time ever, the RHS Flower Show will also visit South Yorkshire at Wentworth Woodhouse this week from July 16-20. With the house as the backdrop, this popular event for gardening enthusiasts and families alike is expected to attract thousands of visitors and will include iconic floral displays, talks and tips, markets, stalls, children’s activities as well as delicious food and drink.

Doncaster will once again host a celebration of local music with DN One Live on September 5-7 in Sir Nigel Gresley Square. The free, three-day music festival celebrates the very best of Doncaster’s musical talent and a firm favourite with on the events calendar. Yorkshire Wildlife Park will also be hosting a range of international starts on their Wild Live Stage this summer including British singer, songwriter and viral sensation – Sam Ryder on 30th August.

This year Rotherham is also the home to the Children’s Capital of Culture – created by the children and young people of Rotherham the festival has already been a huge success with a full programme of events and activities featuring music, dance, drama, film and exhibitions.

A popular visitor destination, in 2024-25 Barnsley town centre attracted a footfall over 9 million, and Barnsley Museums received over two million visitors. Gaining national acclaim - Visit England recently announced that Cannon Hall Museum, Park and Gardens was ranked 15th most visited free attraction in England, and the number 1 free visited attraction in Yorkshire and the Humber.

2026 also promises to be an exciting year with the European Figure Skating Championships taking place in Sheffield in January, the prestigious St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse featuring the St Leger Stakes celebrating 250 years in September and the Pride of Yorkshire Sculpture trail for Sheffield Children’s Hospital taking to the streets of the region from June to September also.

Sarah McLeod, Chair of the South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership said “The STEAM data is invaluable for us a partnership and for the wider visitor economy as it clearly highlights the vital role of this sector in South Yorkshire. By working collaboratively, we can drive sustainable growth, ensuring that—now more than ever—we encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more with our local businesses.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “We are home to an incredible array of culture, creativity and character. From world-class festivals and iconic sporting events to museums that tell our story and music that’s known around the world - we are a place that inspires.

“Our heritage and culture don’t just enrich our lives and shape who we are - they drive our economy too. With a £3.7billion boost and over 32,000 jobs supported, the impact of arts, culture, and tourism is clear: when we invest in our people our places and our stories, we create growth and opportunity, and we build hope.”

The South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (SYLVEP) is a collaboration between Barnsley Council, City of Doncaster Council, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority (SYMCA) and the private sector. Its purpose is to work collectively on shared priorities and targets to foster the growth of the local visitor economy.