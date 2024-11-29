Thursday 28th November 2024 Doncaster Ramblers – Dunscroft, Quarry Park & Dunsville.

Heading for a comfort break

On a somewhat cold but bright November morning 25 ramblers plus the leader assembled at the Hatfield Chace Public House.

Following the leader briefing we set off from the car park onto Doncaster Road but very quickly turned left along Coppice Lane. Care was needed here due to ice on the road surface. Coppice Lane emerges onto residential streets which we used before entering Quarry Park.

A good broad track was used to make our way around the edge of Quarry Park. A frost the previous night had ensured the ground was firm and had kept any mud at bay. Our morning break was taken by a picnic table at the edge of Quarry Park just before reaching St Marys Road.

The walk continued along St Marys Road before using a pedestrian crossing to cross the busy A18, the main road through Hatfield. Here we made our way alongside the road in a westerly direction before turning left, just at the end of the row of houses, along Park Lane (actually a grassy track).

This was followed for quite some distance before encountering a T junction at the bottom. We turned left here along Rake Bridge Road followed by Rake Bridge Bank to another T junction.

A further left turn was required here to access Sheep Cote Lane, going through a small industrial area before emerging on the boundary between Woodhouse Lane and Mosscroft Lane.

We went straight ahead, along Lings Lane, which took us through a built up area with houses back to the Hatfield Chace. Thanks to John for back marking and to the Hatfield Chace Public House for allowing us to use their car park and for the hospitality shown to the group.

David Horne 28/11.

