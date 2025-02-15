Thorne Grammar School Treasures

As a former pupil of the old Thorne Grammar School I was saddened when it closed (to be replaced by Thorne Trinity Academy 20 years ago). However, with the help of Wikipedia, social media and some friendly contacts I put together a few of Thorne Grammar school’s great successes.

A number of Thorne Grammar School's former pupils went on to do great things and here are a few:

George Porter, Baron Porter of Luddenham, OM, FRS, FRSE (6 December 1920 – 31 August 2002) was a British chemist. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1967.

Lesley Garrett, CBE (born 10 April 1955) is an English soprano singer, musician, broadcaster and media personality. She is noted for being at home in opera and "crossover music".

Gillian Coultard MBE (born 22 July 1963) is an English former football player, and former England captain.

She is one of England Women's most capped internationals, with 125 appearances, and was the highest capped outfield England international for a number of years.

At one stage she was one of only five footballers (Bobby Moore, Billy Wright, Bobby Charlton and Peter Shilton were the others) to have reached over 100 caps for England, and she was the first woman and amateur player to have done so.

Sir David John Lewis (born 1965) is an English businessman. He is the former CEO of Tesco, serving from 2014 to 2020.

Prior to joining Tesco, he was president of global personal care at Unilever. Sir David has served as Director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales since his appointment in July 2024.

Lynne Wade MBE (born 9 November 1960) is a lecturer and creator of learning programmes and resources, initially specialising in developing courses for those with specific learning difficulties or impediments to learning. She taught in local colleges and schools, but predominantly in prison education between 1985 and 2019.

Lynne was educated at Thorne Grammar school, Leeds Beckett University and the University of Huddersfield.

She was awarded the MBE in the new year honours 2022 for services to prisoner education.

John Garry Hemingway (10 May 1933 – 13 June 2002) was an English rugby union, and professional rugby league footballer who played in the 1950s and 1960s. He played representative level rugby union (RU) for Yorkshire and Sheffield and South Yorkshire, and at club level Old Thornensians RUFC (in Thorne, Doncaster), as a wing, and club level rugby league (RL) for Leeds, as a wing.

How wonderful for a small town like Thorne to have produced some of the world's finest in their field!