Thomas and Logan secure jobs with support from Aspire to Be

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two young Doncaster men with autism disorders have landed jobs at a leading warehouse company thanks to specialist employment service Aspire to Be.

Thomas Brown, 18, who has ADHD and is autistic, and Logan Coulthread, 20, who has Asperger’s, recently started work with Doncaster-based GXO.

Thomas, from Scawsby, and Logan, from Doncaster, are both registered with Aspire to Be (ATB), the employability service of Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ATB offers tailored, sector-specific training for those aged 16-60 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). It aims to buid on personal skills and provide opportunities to increase confidence, self-esteem, self-development, and improve health and wellbeing, with individuals being supported to achieve employment in various sectors.

Logan Coulthread (R) with Brain Green, work coach at Aspire to Be

Thomas came to ATB after leaving college. As someone who likes having a routine and working in small groups, because crowds overwhelm him, he did not feel engaged while at college and believes his needs were not being fully met.

“What a difference coming to ATB has made,” said Thomas. “It has changed my life. I have learnt so many things and been fully engaged; the staff listened to me and encouraged me to participate in all the sessions, and the learning methods used really helped me understand everything I needed to know about working in a warehouse environment.

“A visit to GXO in Armthorpe allowed me to see the size of the site and walk around the different areas and see workers doing their jobs. Because of the knowledge I had gained through the ATB programme, I was able to understand job expectations. My family are really happy, and my mum is proud and has even noticed changes in me since I started attending ATB. The training with ATB has given me the confidence to progress in life – I would recommend this service to others, as finding the right support makes a big difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asperger’s made Logan’s school years difficult, and although he started college, he left during the Covid pandemic without qualifications and struggled to find work, which impacted on his confidence.

Logan said: “I came to ATB for work-related training as I was told they delivered it in a different way. I really enjoyed the training; it was very relaxed, and everything was broken down to make it easier to understand. I learnt about moving and handling, and gaining a certificate to show I understood the basic standards of health and safety in the workplace.

“ATB arranged a visit to GXO so I could see how big the site was and be shown around the warehouse. I was able to understand the job expectations, which I would have found very difficult to do if it hadn’t been for ATB. They had great links with GXO and could show me details of the types of work I would be doing, what the shift patterns would be, and information about getting to and from work. ATB really supported me throughout the whole process.”

Tina Rafferty, programme manager for Aspire to Be, said: “Thomas and Logan are inspirational young men who it has been a pleasure to work with. They are fantastic examples for everyone who has struggled to find work because of their autism and Asperger’s, and they should be proud of all they have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ATB is a service for adults from across South Yorkshire who are deaf/hard of hearing, neuro diverse or those who have any other communication difficulty, which helps to make a valuable difference to their lives by developing their skills and supporting them into work.

“We are keen to hear from anyone within South Yorkshire who thinks our programme might be right for them, and also from professionals working within education and employment who know people who could benefit from the courses and advice we provide.”

For more information about Aspire to Be please visit: www.deaf-trust.co.uk/employability/aspire-to-be/ or email: [email protected]